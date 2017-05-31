Things You’d Lick For $20…

I’m not sure I’d lick any of these things for $20!! A ridiculous new survey by Buzzfeed asked people if they’d LICK different things for $20. It’s time to see just how much dirty money your tongue can earn you.

Here are the top 5 results . . .

1. A dollar from a convenience store . . . 68% would lick, 32% wouldn’t.

2. Your best friend’s foot . . . 65% would, 35% wouldn’t.

3. A random dog . . . 53% would, 47% wouldn’t.

4. A stranger’s iPhone screen . . . 42% would, 58% wouldn’t.

5. Underwear at a store that look clean, but may’ve been tried on . . . 38% would, 62% wouldn’t

