Thomas Rhett will be this year’s halftime entertainment for the Dallas Cowboys’ game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23), and help kick off the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign during the game.

“Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day. It’s all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us,” MORE

The Cowboys’ vs. the Chargers will be live on CBS @3:30PM ET