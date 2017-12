Thomas Rhett may be a happily married man to wife Lauren, but he’s still a guy who has celebrity crushes.

In a recent interview he was asked if was willing to go there, and he did.

“My celebrity crush changes variously. For the longest time it was Rachel McAdams, and she will probably always be in there, but lately it has been the girl from ‘Legend of Tarzan’, Margot Robbie. [She’s] my new celebrity crush.”

MORE