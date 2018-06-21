Thousands Without Power in Lake Worth, Again
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

Thousands of people are again without lights and air conditioning Thursday after another power outage in the city of Lake Worth.
According to the Lake Worth Utilities power tracker map, 27,000 customers were without power at the time of the failure.

According to the Lake Worth Utilities power tracker map, 27,000 customers are without power. The power outage was apparently caused by some sort of equipment failure at the Hypoluxo switching station, according to the City of Lake Worth.

Crews will start restoring customers from the power plant. Full restoration is expected to take about eight hours.

