Three-Year-Old Playing With a Lighter Causes a House Fire

A three-year-old was playing with a lighter, set a piece of paper on fire and the fire spread causing the blaze to expand and spread throughout the Fort Lauderdale home.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident happened shortly after 4 pm on Monday in the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place. The owner of the home was watching the children. The children’s mother who is also a resident of the home was at work at the time. All three people in the house at the time were treated for smoke inhalation and was released.

According to officials, the house has too much damage and is no longer livable.

