According to the Hollywood Reporter Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been hit with a copyright lawsuit over their current single ‘The Rest of Our Life’, as well as songwriters Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, and others.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday (Jan 10) by two songwriters, Sean Carey and Beau Golden, states that the single is clearly a rip-off of their 2014 song, “When I Found You,” by Jasmine Rae and released via ABC Records.

