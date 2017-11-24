Tim McGraw Meets Daughters Boyfriend In Hilarious Way

Tim McGraw already had a secret service man check out his doughters boyfriend before having the chance to meet him in person, and you couldn’t have planned for it to go down any better.

“We’re doing a barbecue, so I’m in the kitchen, and I forget that he’s coming. I have a white apron on and a knife and I’m trimming meat up, so I’ve got chunks of meat all over this white apron, blood everywhere. The doorbell rings and I go and answer the door, and here’s this kid who’s dating Gracie standing there. I’ve got a knife in my hand and a bloody apron on … It worked out really well!” MORE