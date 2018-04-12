Time magazine’s new cover features President Trump in “Stormy” weather
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 12, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Thursday, Time Magazine posted an animated digital image of the president in “Stormy” weather.

The title of the article TIME posted along with the image says “Donald Trump relied on Michael Cohen to Weather the Storm. Now he is on his own.

The digital cover and article aim at the state of affairs for POTUS following the FBI raid on his personal lawyer’s office in connection with Stormy Daniels’ controversy.

If the image alone doesn’t exhibit TIME magazines hostility towards the President, the article definitely will click to read the full article.  

