Check out this heartwarming video showing the moment a California man is reunited with his family’s puppy dog feared to have been lost in the raging fires of California. The couple had to sadly evacuate and leave their dog behind after their pup had run off.

“Izzy’s here! Izzy made it! Hey baby!” Jack Weaver shouted after reuniting with the family’s 9 year old dog. Gotta love a happy ending!!