Friday, a 17-month-old boy was found dead after being left in a hot car for hours in the parking lot of a medical center.

The toddler was found unresponsive inside a vehicle parked at South Broward Community Health Services along North University Drive, in Pembroke Pines, FL, Friday, just after 5 p.m., according to police.

According to police, one of the child’s parents left him unattended in the vehicle for about eight hours while they were working nearby.

Fire rescue crews performed CPR on the toddler but were unable to resuscitate him.

Police are investigating why the child was left in the car for so long.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The post Toddler left in hot car found dead in Pembroke Pines, FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.