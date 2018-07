Not sure if you’re a Tom Cruise fan or not, but I am so here we go!

Tom’s been in a ton of movies, 42 to be exact, and those have been ranked best to worst.

Now if you ask me I’d put the “Mummy” or “Eyes Wide Shut” as worst, but not “Rock of Ages”!

Here are the Top 5:

1. “Born on the Fourth of July”, 1989

2. “The Color of Money”, 1986

3. “Magnolia”, 1999

4. “A Few Good Men”, 1992

5. “Jerry Maguire”, 1996

MORE