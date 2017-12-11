A Ton of Celebrities Are Sending Love to a Tennessee Boy Who’s Being Bullied at School

On Friday, a Tennessee woman picked up her son from middle school, because he was being bullied so bad that he was afraid to go to lunch. The mom posted the video of her son crying as he told her about the trauma he was going through and then said quote, “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully?” Well the video just went viral in a MAJOR way.

In just three days, it surpassed 20 MILLION views . . . and a TON of celebrities are sending love Keaton’s way.

Chris Evans Tweeted, quote, “Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the ‘Avengers’ premiere in L.A. next year?”

MORE