Top 10 Cities It’s Easiest To Keep Your New Year’s Resolution
By Moriah Donovan
Jan 4, 2018 @ 4:55 PM
I guess if you live in Orlando you stay true to your New Year’s resolutions.

It’s a New Year and most of us keep repeating our New Year’s resolutions, whether it be a healthier lifestyle, budgeting better, traveling, and so on, well a new study came out listing the cities where it’s the easiest to keep a New Year’s resolution.

And those cities are:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. San Diego, CA
  4. Scottsdale, AZ
  5. Salt Lake City, UT
  6. San Jose, CA
  7. Orlando, FL
  8. Irvine, CA
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Portland, OR

