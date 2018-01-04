Top 10 Cities It’s Easiest To Keep Your New Year’s Resolution

I guess if you live in Orlando you stay true to your New Year’s resolutions.
It’s a New Year and most of us keep repeating our New Year’s resolutions, whether it be a healthier lifestyle, budgeting better, traveling, and so on, well a new study came out listing the cities where it’s the easiest to keep a New Year’s resolution.
And those cities are:
- Seattle, WA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Diego, CA
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Salt Lake City, UT
- San Jose, CA
- Orlando, FL
- Irvine, CA
- Austin, TX
- Portland, OR