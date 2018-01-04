Top 10 Cities It’s Easiest To Keep Your New Year’s Resolution

Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada as seen at night USA

I guess if you live in Orlando you stay true to your New Year’s resolutions.

It’s a New Year and most of us keep repeating our New Year’s resolutions, whether it be a healthier lifestyle, budgeting better, traveling, and so on, well a new study came out listing the cities where it’s the easiest to keep a New Year’s resolution.

And those cities are:

Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA San Diego, CA Scottsdale, AZ Salt Lake City, UT San Jose, CA Orlando, FL Irvine, CA Austin, TX Portland, OR

