Top 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time
By Moriah Donovan
May 10, 2017 @ 1:20 PM

You probably have a handful of movies that you’ve watched over and over and over again . . . and will STILL watch if you catch them on TV. Now I have a few of mine own “The Goonies” being one of them. I’m not sure I can agree with this list being that “The Breakfast Club” or my previous pick didn’t make the top 10, but according to Ranker.com these are ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.’

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  “Forrest Gump”

2.  “Back to the Future”

3.  “Star Wars: A New Hope”

4.  “Jurassic Park”

5.  “The Princess Bride”

6.  “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

7.  “Die Hard”

8.  Groundhog Day”

9.  “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10.  “The Shawshank Redemption”

