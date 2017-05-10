Top 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time

You probably have a handful of movies that you’ve watched over and over and over again . . . and will STILL watch if you catch them on TV. Now I have a few of mine own “The Goonies” being one of them. I’m not sure I can agree with this list being that “The Breakfast Club” or my previous pick didn’t make the top 10, but according to Ranker.com these are ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time.’

Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Forrest Gump”

2. “Back to the Future”

3. “Star Wars: A New Hope”

4. “Jurassic Park”

5. “The Princess Bride”

6. “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

7. “Die Hard”

8. “Groundhog Day”

9. “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10. “The Shawshank Redemption”