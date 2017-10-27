Top 10 Songs/Music Videos To Play At Your Halloween Party

Scary music at your Halloween party is so old school, so step it up by playing scary music videos on a monitor or a TV screen… MORE

Here are the top 10 to play at your Halloween party

“The Killing Moon” by Echo and the Bunnymen

“Living Dead Girl” by Rob Zombie

“Insane” by Korn

“Helena” by My Chemical Romance

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Bodies” by Drowning Pool

“It Snows in Hell” by the Finnish rock band Lordi

“Pet Sematary” by The Ramones

“Bark at the Moon” by Ozzy Osbourne

“The Devil in I” by Slipknot