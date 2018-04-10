“The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Tornado Warning for East central Broward County in southeastern Florida,

until 400 PM EDT.”

“At 336 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Downtown Fort

Lauderdale, or over Fort Lauderdale, moving east at 10 mph.”

“HAZARD…Damaging tornado.

SOURCE…Weather spotters confirmed tornado.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.”

” The tornado will be near,

Fort Lauderdale around 340 PM EDT.

Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Port Everglades and Twin Lakes around

345 PM EDT.

Oakland Park around 350 PM EDT.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea and Sea Ranch Lakes around 400 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Intersection I-595 And I-95, Fort Lauderdale Beach, Broward Estates,

Boulevard Gardens, West Ken-Lark, North Andrews Gardens, Roosevelt

Gardens and Terra Mar.

TORNADO…OBSERVED

HAIL…<.75IN”

Tornado warning for Southeastern Florida including Fort Lauderdale until 4 pm EDT. pic.twitter.com/IUop2nzuKz — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 10, 2018

Click to learn more.

The post Tornado Warning issued in Broward County, FL appeared first on 850 WFTL.