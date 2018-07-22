Trader Joe’s Standoff in CA Ends with One Dead, Suspect in Custody

About 40 to 50 people were taken hostage and a woman was killed on Saturday, when a violent rampage and police chase led to a Trader Joe’s supermarket in Los Angeles.

According to authorities, the five-hour situation began when an unidentified gunman shot his grandmother and wounded another woman, who he forced into a car, around 1:30 p.m. local time. Following a police chase, the man crashed into a pole near the supermarket.

The destructive and tragic consequences one person can inflict are at the forefront of our minds tonight, as is the valor & dedication of our men & women who strived to protect so many innocent people-Our thoughts, prayers & hearts are with all effected by this senseless incident pic.twitter.com/NFXrM52tm3 — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) July 22, 2018

While exchanging gunfire with police outside, Melyda Corado, a Trader Joe’s employee, was shot and killed. The gunman then ran inside the store, where he took dozens more hostages.

The 28-year-old man later agreed to handcuff himself and surrender without harming any of the hostages.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters, “The heroism that was shown today was second to none and the teams that were able to respond, secure the perimeter and engage in conversation with the suspect no doubt saved lives today. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been traumatized.”

The suspect’s grandmother is in critical condition, while the other woman has a grazing wound.

Fire officials reported that six people, ages 12 to 81, were hospitalized, although none of them had been shot.

