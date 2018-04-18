Trail Runs Cold For Suspected Killer Grandmother

A nationwide search now for a woman known as “Losing Streak Lois’” a gambling addict who is suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota, and another woman weeks later in Florida.

What began with murder and theft in Dodge County is now a nationwide dragnet. Lois Ann Riess, 56, remains on the run — and authorities say she’s armed and dangerous. https://t.co/xO3iVczA08 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) April 14, 2018

Police believe that 56-year old Lois Riess killed the female victim in Fort Myers in a likely bid to steal her identity. Surveilance video shows Riess leaving a waterfront apartment with the belongings of 59 year old Pamela Hutchinson who, police say Riess killed to assume her identity.

Riess also stole the woman’s car, driving to Corpus Christi, Texas where the trail has gone cold.

US Marshals have updated this to a major case and they’re now offering a reward of $5000.

@leesheriff releases new surveillance video as nationwide manhunt for Lois Riess continues. Riess is seen smiling, talking with #FortMyersBeach victim days before murder pic.twitter.com/kHag7k6d6N — JessicaWINKNews (@JessicaWINKNews) April 16, 2018

US Marshals assisting in the nationwide manhunt for Riess – police now want to find her before she runs out of resources and kills again.

Authorities fear that Riess may try to kill another woman who closely resembles her.

