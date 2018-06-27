Tricks To Help Get You Out Of A Handshake And Avoid A LOT Of Germs
By Moriah Donovan
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 2:55 PM

If you don’t apply hand sanitizer after shaking someone’s hand you’re contracting a TON of germs you don’t want!

Now there are some ways to avoid the whole handshake all together, although you may look like a d-bag.

A NEW study out says that people try to avoid handshakes because they’re worried about the other person’s germs, and here are the most common ways we do that.

  1.  Acting like we’re looking for something in a purse or backpack.
  2.  Pretending to be sick by faking a cough so the other person doesn’t initiate the handshake.
  3.  Holding our breath and just walking away.

And in other news… RON “HELLBOY” PERLMAN says he once urinated on his hand before a handshake with Harvey Weinstein. MORE

