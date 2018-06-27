Tricks To Help Get You Out Of A Handshake And Avoid A LOT Of Germs

If you don’t apply hand sanitizer after shaking someone’s hand you’re contracting a TON of germs you don’t want!
Now there are some ways to avoid the whole handshake all together, although you may look like a d-bag.
A NEW study out says that people try to avoid handshakes because they’re worried about the other person’s germs, and here are the most common ways we do that.
- Acting like we’re looking for something in a purse or backpack.
- Pretending to be sick by faking a cough so the other person doesn’t initiate the handshake.
- Holding our breath and just walking away.
And in other news… RON “HELLBOY” PERLMAN says he once urinated on his hand before a handshake with Harvey Weinstein. MORE