Trooper Killed While Responding to Call About distressed School Principal

A 23-year-old New York State Trooper was killed while responding to the home of a suicidal school principal.

The incident occurred Monday around 3:30 a.m on a dead- end street in Steuben County.

According to the report, the ex-wife of 43-year-old Steven Kiley called the police to report that Kiley seemed suicidal and that she believed his was armed.

When authorities arrived to the home, they set up a perimeter around Kiley’s home as negotiators attempted to make contact with him, however, according to the report, they could not make contact.

At some point during the engagement, Kiley opened fire from his residence striking Trooper Nicholas Clark who was then dragged back to safety by another trooper before he died of his wounds.

Deputies later found Kiley dead inside of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound but it was not said whether the wound was self-inflicted or whether he was shot by police.

The school district of Bradford Central who employed Kiley reported that he had been with the district since 2016 and was the principal of a school that taught students Pre-k through 12th grade.

