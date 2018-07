Tropical Depression No. 2 formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning. It is the second tropical depression of 2018 is located between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands.

The National Hurricane Center reports 35 MPH winds and is moving west at 16 mph.

To see the storm and follow its path, check out our Storm Central Page.

