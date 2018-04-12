Trump Administration is Considering Drug Testing for Food Stamp Recipients

President Donald Trump is reviewing a plan that would allow states to require certain food stamp recipients to undergo drug testing. The drug testing proposal is another step in the Trump administration’s push for states to have more flexibility in how they implement federal programs that serve those who are unemployed and/or uninsured.

For months, conservative policymakers have been wanting to limit access to the Supplemental Nutrition Access Program (SNAP). SNAP is a $70-billion program which provides food assistance to over 40 million Americans. Some advocates say taxpayers shouldn’t be paying the bill, for recipients to fill their bodies with drugs.

