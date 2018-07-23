Trump Approval Rating Among GOP at Highest Level of Presidency
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 23, 2018 @ 7:05 AM

The Wall Street Journal and NBC News released poll results yesterday that show President Trump’s job approval rating rose to an all-time high of 45%.
The numbers show that Trump’s approval rating among Republicans stands at 88% with 50% of voters saying he has handled the economy better than other major issues.
On the flip side, the President has higher disapproval numbers on border security and immigration, trade, U.S. and Russia relations and immigrant families at the border.

