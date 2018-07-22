Trump, Carter Page Respond to FISA Warrant Accusations on Russia

On Saturday, the FBI released a redacted 400-page version of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant application on Carter Page, one of President Trump’s campaign foreign policy advisers, regarding possible contact with Russia.

The move came after several news organizations and advocacy groups sued for its release under FISA.

The document states that the FBI “believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government. The FBI believes that Page has been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.”

It adds, “there is probable cause that such activities involve or are about to involve violations of the criminal statutes of the United States.”

Page denies working for the Kremlin. He told a reporter on Sunday, “No, I’ve never been an agent of a foreign power by any stretch of the imagination. I may have, back in the G20 when they were getting ready to do that in St. Petersburg, I might have participated in a few meetings that a lot of people — including people from the Obama administration — were sitting on, and Geneva, Paris, et cetera, but I’ve never been anywhere near what’s being described here.”

President Trump also responded swiftly, tweeting:

.@PeteHegseth on @FoxNews “Source #1 was the (Fake) Dossier. Yes, the Dirty Dossier, paid for by Democrats as a hit piece against Trump, and looking for information that could discredit Candidate #1 Trump. Carter Page was just the foot to surveil the Trump campaign…” ILLEGAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

Congratulations to @JudicialWatch and @TomFitton on being successful in getting the Carter Page FISA documents. As usual they are ridiculously heavily redacted but confirm with little doubt that the Department of “Justice” and FBI misled the courts. Witch Hunt Rigged, a Scam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

On the other hand, Democrats believe the FISA warrant is justified because of Page’s contacts with Russia. They also say the FBI and Justice Department followed proper protocol in getting the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to approve it.

Democrats add that the FBI’s interest in Page actually dates back to a conversation that former that George Papadopoulos, Trump’s former campaign adviser, had with an Australian diplomat about alleged Russian information about Hillary Clinton.

The post Trump, Carter Page Respond to FISA Warrant Accusations on Russia appeared first on 850 WFTL.