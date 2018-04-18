Trump confirms CIA met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 3:04 PM

Wednesday, as the second day with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, ensues, President Trump confirmed via Twitter that CIA director, Mike Pompeo, met secretly with North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

The meeting was reportedly part of an effort to prepare for a historic meeting in the coming weeks between Trump and Kim.

Tuesday, Trump also confirmed that the U.S. has “started talking to North Korea directly, “at very high-levels.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are set to meet on April. 27.

