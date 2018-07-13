Trump Criticizes the British Prime Minister, “Trump Baby” Balloon
During an interview with The Sun, President Trump criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he’s soft on terrorism and has done a terrible job.
Khan is a Muslim who has criticized Trump’s ban on travel to the U.S. from several mostly-Muslim countries.
Trump was also critical of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit policy, saying a compromise with the European Union would kill a U.S.-UK trade deal.

A six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump is flown as a protest against his visit, in Parliament Square in London, England, Friday, July 13, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government because of the crisis over Britain’s exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

President Trump also says the Trump Baby balloon is making him feel unwelcome in London.

