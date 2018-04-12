Trump: Decision on Syria coming “fairly soon”
By 850 WFTL
Apr 12, 2018 @ 4:04 PM

Thursday, at a meeting with lawmakers and governors from agriculture states, President Trump said a decision on Syria “fairly soon.”

President Trump will meet with Defense Secretary James Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Thursday afternoon, to decide whether the United States military will respond to alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Wednesday, Trump threatened a missile strike on Syria and told it’s most powerful ally Russia to “get ready.”

However, a decision about whether the U.S will conduct a missile strike on Syria has not been made this time.

