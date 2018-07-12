Trump Is on His Way to Britain

President Trump heads to Britain later today to begin a two-day working visit as tens of thousands of people are expected to fill the streets of London.

Trump will spend time in meetings with Prime Minister Theresa May, her cabinet ministers, and business leaders as well as visit with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle.

In addition to large demonstrations to protest his visit, smaller ones are expected in more than a half-dozen cities across England, Scotland, and Ireland.

How disruptive will these demonstrations really be? Any thoughts on key topics that President Trump and Theresa May will cover during the visit?

President Trump spoke in Brussels Thursday morning about the results of the NATO Summit. He says our allies are finally ponying up money for defense.

Trump says since he has been president the United States has taken in $8 trillion in value which is twice the size of the Chinese economy according to Trump.

After Trump meets the Prime Minister and the Queen, then it’s on to Finland to meet with Russian president Putin on Monday.

