Trump Jr. Thinks Judge Pirro Good Fit For SCOTUS
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 28, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Junior thinks Fox News host Jeanine Pirro would be “pretty awesome” to replace retiring jurist Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

He tweeted about Pirro Wednesday in response to someone’s suggestion that she join the highest court in the land.

President Trump has to pick a replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced his retirement from the bench yesterday.

Pirro has reportedly expressed interest in the past in becoming Attorney General to replace Jeff Sessions.

Other “suggestions”
“Judge” Jeanine Pirro
“Judge” Andrew Napolitano
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Aaron Judge
Judge Dredd
A 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
Rudy Giuliani
Alan Dershowitz
Ted Cruz

