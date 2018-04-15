In what has become a weekly Sunday morning ritual, President Trump started his day on Twitter, this time to reiterate his opinions of James Comey.

The President took aim at the former FBI director by tweeting, “Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Directory in history, by far!”

This follows the release of Comey’s new book that includes heavy criticism of Trump. The President fired Comey a year ago, and Comey is set to appear in a TV interview on Sunday evening.

In the interview, Comey mentions that part of the reason he disclosed the investigation into her emails just before the 2016 election was because he believed she would win the presidency.

In response, Trump added on Twitter that Comey “was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!”

The post Trump lashes out at Comey on Twitter appeared first on 850 WFTL.