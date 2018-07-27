Trump Praises Cowboys’ Anthem Decision

President Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to praise Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for demanding his players stand during the national anthem.

Trump congratulated Jones in a tweet writing, “Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do!”

Jones is the first NFL owner to publicly ban players from opting out by waiting in the locker room saying, “you stand at the anthem, toe on the line.”

On Thursday, Jones’ son, the team’s executive vice president and director of player personnel, told a radio interview that players must stand “if they want to be a Dallas Cowboy.”

What will finally make this issue go away? Is there anything that can make both sides come away without feeling like they lost?

