Trump, Putin Meet in Finland

President Trump meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin today in Helsinki.

Trump has arrived at the presidential palace and Putin’s plane landed late.

Trump was asked about the sit-down during a working breakfast with the Finnish president and said everything would be “just fine.”

Trump on Twitter this morning complained that “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt!”

His meeting with Putin follows word on Friday of new indictments in the Russia probe.

A dozen Russian intelligence agents are accused of trying to influence the presidential election.

The Russians are believed to have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

None of the people indicted are expected to every be tried in court and according to the Mueller investigation, no American votes were effected by the hacking.

Trump says he will bring up the Russian hacking issue with Putin.

