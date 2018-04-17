Trump says US has “started talking to North Korea directly” ahead of summit

Tuesday, President Trump announced that North Korea and South Korea will be meeting to end their decades-long war.

The president also confirmed that the U.S. has “started talking to North Korea directly.

JUST IN: Pres. Trump says U.S. has “started talking to North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea.” https://t.co/JJnKz8QNi9 pic.twitter.com/c5gm9ap2l6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2018

“We have had direct talks at very high levels, extremely high levels, with North Korea, said Trump.”

Trump made the remarks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by his side Tuesday in a surprise sit-down with the media.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un are reportedly set to hold a summit on April. 27.

Not much has been said about the goal of the summit. However, a recent report alleges that the two sides may announce an official end to the military standoff on the Korean peninsula.

The war began in 1950, and without ever signing a peace treaty, North and South Korea are technically still at war.

