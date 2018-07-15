Trump Setting Low Expectations for This Week’s Putin Summit

President Trump says that he plans to raise the issue of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. However, he also told reporters that he believes that Putin will again deny involvement.

I have arrived in Scotland and will be at Trump Turnberry for two days of meetings, calls and hopefully, some golf – my primary form of exercise! The weather is beautiful, and this place is incredible! Tomorrow I go to Helsinki for a Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

Trump, speaking at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Scotland, said, “I will absolutely bring that up. I don’t think you’ll have any, ‘Gee, I did it. I did it. You got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think, but you never know what happens, right? But I will absolutely, firmly ask the question. And hopefully, we’ll have a very good relationship with Russia.”

Still, the President said that he is going into Monday’s summit with Putin with low expectations.

Mr. Trump has not considered whether he will ask Putin to extradite the 12 Russian military intelligence officials who were indicted last week on charges of hacking Democratic targets during the election.

The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2018

The President added that he is focusing on creating a Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia to continue disarmament between that country and the U.S., a source familiar with the matter says. The current treaty expires in 2021.

According to President Trump, “The proliferation is a tremendous — I mean, to me, it’s the biggest problem in the world, nuclear weapons. Biggest problem in the world. So, we could do something to substantially reduce them — I mean, ideally get rid of them. It’s — maybe that’s a dream.”

