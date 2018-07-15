Trump Setting Low Expectations for This Week’s Putin Summit
By 850 WFTL
Jul 15, 2018 @ 1:04 PM

President Trump says that he plans to raise the issue of meddling in the 2016 U.S. election during his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. However, he also told reporters that he believes that Putin will again deny involvement.

Trump, speaking at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Scotland, said, “I will absolutely bring that up. I don’t think you’ll have any, ‘Gee, I did it. I did it. You got me.’ There won’t be a Perry Mason here, I don’t think, but you never know what happens, right? But I will absolutely, firmly ask the question. And hopefully, we’ll have a very good relationship with Russia.”

Still, the President said that he is going into Monday’s summit with Putin with low expectations.

Mr. Trump has not considered whether he will ask Putin to extradite the 12 Russian military intelligence officials who were indicted last week on charges of hacking Democratic targets during the election.

The President added that he is focusing on creating a Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with Russia to continue disarmament between that country and the U.S., a source familiar with the matter says. The current treaty expires in 2021.

According to President Trump, “The proliferation is a tremendous — I mean, to me, it’s the biggest problem in the world, nuclear weapons. Biggest problem in the world. So, we could do something to substantially reduce them — I mean, ideally get rid of them. It’s — maybe that’s a dream.”

Comments