Trump slams Cohen’s alleged taping of ‘payout’ phone call
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 21, 2018 @ 11:04 AM

President Trump broke his silence and reacted via Twitter to news of his former personal attorney Michael Cohen allegedly taping private conversations between them about payments.

Trump did not mention Cohen by name but appeared to be responding to reports that Cohen recorded a conversation with him in September 2016 in which they discussed possible payments to former Playboy model, Karen McDougal who claims to have had an affair with the President in 2006.

President Trump maintains that “he did nothing wrong,” describing both Cohen’s and the FBI’s behavior as “inconceivable, and “perhaps illegal.”

Cohen made headlines over the past few months for an FBI investigation into a $130,000 payout to adult film star Stormy Daniels’ in exchange for silence about an alleged one-time encounter with Trump.

McDougal was allegedly paid $150,000 in November of 2016 under similar circumstances.

In early May the President admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the $130,000 in connection to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s lawyer, emphasized that the money was meant to “stop false allegations,” in an interview with Sean Hannity.

Trump has admittedly denied both of the alleged affairs.

The post Trump slams Cohen’s alleged taping of ‘payout’ phone call appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Former U.S President George H.W. Bush’s heart doctor shot, killed ‘Manhattan Madam’ subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller CVS fires pharmacist who refused to fill transgender woman’s hormone prescription BSO arrest’s suspect in fatal armed robbery shooting of Parkland, father Students at Watson B. Duncan Middle School Required to have Clear Backpacks NYT: President’s Lawyer Cohen Secretly Recorded Call with Trump about Payments to Playboy Bunny
Comments