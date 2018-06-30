Trump slams Democrats push for the abolishment of ICE
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 30, 2018 @ 1:03 PM

Monday, Democratic lawmaker, Mark Pocan introduced legislation to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), citing the Trump administration’s “misuse” of the agency.

Pocan is joined by several congressional Democrats including Reps. Earl Blumenauer (Ore.), Jim McGovern(Mass.), Pramila Jaypal (Wash.), Raul Grijalva (Ariz), Mike Capuano (Mass.) and Nydia Velázquez(NY) in the call for the abolishment of ICE, as of Friday, according to THE HILL.

Ice as well as the Trump administration’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy have been the target of protests in recent weeks.

Thursday, Democratic lawmakers recent call to abolish the ICE program made it’s way to protestors who were seen carrying signs that read, “ABOLISH I.C.E.”

Hundreds of activists protest the Trump administration’s approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 28, 2018. Several prominent Democrats who are mulling a bid for the White House in 2020 sought to bolster their progressive credentials this week by calling for major changes to immigration enforcement, with some pressing for the outright abolition of the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Saturday, thousands of people are participating in a nationwide protest against the ‘zero-tolerance’ policy which prosecutes those who illegally cross the border or unlawfully smuggle children across the border resulting in the separation of families.

President Trump signed an executive order recently reversing his administration’s family-separation policy, to keep migrant families together after crossing the border.

However, frustrations have reportedly risen from allegations that over 2,000 children have not been reunited with their parents as of June 26, fueling further outrage and accusations that the Trump administration is not taking action quickly enough.

President Trump slammed Democrats push for the abolishment of ICE via Twitter Saturday defending the program and staff.

In an additional Tweet, Trump assured ICE staffers the abolishment of the program “will never happen.”

