Trump Staff Secretary, Rob Porter, Resigns Following Abuse Allegations

On Wednesday, Rob Porter, 40, resigned from his role of White House staff secretary following physical and emotional abuse allegations by both of his ex-wives.

Porter’s second wife Jennifer Willoughby,39, was the first to go on record about the alleged abuse in a gut-wrenching interview with the Washington Post about the alleged physical and mental abuse she suffered at the hands of Porter.

Willoughby recalled an alleged incident where her former husband pulled her out of a shower naked during an argument.

However, The White House initially gave Porter its full support following the release of the video.

That was until Porter’s first wife, Colbie Holderness, 37, came forward with pictures to support the physical and emotional abuse allegations against her former husband that the Porter resigned from his position.

Rob Porter resigns after abuse allegations from BOTH of his ex-wives surface and these photos his first wife are published. He couldn't get clearance because of the abuse but still worked in the WH…and he's also dating Hope Hicks now.

Holderness, who is now a senior analyst for the U.S. government was married to Rob Porter for 5-years from 2003-2008.

She went on record about Porter’s alleged abuse saying it wasn’t physical until after they were married listing an alleged incident in 2005 where he threw her down on a bed and punched her in the face during a vacation in Italy. (Pictures above are related to the alleged Italian vacation attack.)

Porter has recently been linked to White House Communications Director, Hope Hicks, 29 when pictures of the couple surfaced just 10 days ago.

Rob Porter and Hope Hicks greet President Trump and Melania in Seoul

Porter resigned Wednesday night in a statement denying all the allegations against him.

Rob Porter resigns as White House staff secretary amid allegations of abuse, issuing this statement:

Hicks who is dating him, helped craft his public statement.

Some reports say the White House knew of the allegations in November, but allowed him to stay on the job without a full security clearance.

