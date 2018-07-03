Trump Supporters Boycott Walmart for Selling “Impeach 45” Products

Walmart is getting some backlash after President Trump supporters found a t-shirt for sale which read “Impeach 45.”

The chairman of the group “Students for Trump” found the shirt among other Impeach 45 products on Walmart’s website.

News of the shirt started a #BoycottWalmart movement on Twitter.

Trump supporters boycott Walmart for selling “Impeach 45” clothing https://t.co/GLaBNM6qnA pic.twitter.com/KzwrmtRXX8 — The Hill (@thehill) July 3, 2018

