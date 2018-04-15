Trump tax plan spurs protest at Mar-A-Lago

Several dozen opponents of President Trump’s tax plan made their voices heard in front of Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of the national tax march.

“It’s really going to be a problem over the next decade if we cannot repeal this thing,” organizer Mark Offerman told our news partner CBS 12.

The tax plan aims to encourage business investment by cutting corporate taxes, as well as through giving the middle-class a tax break.

However, the Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that every income group would receive a tax cut for the next year, but taxes would increase again for the lower income and middle classes after that.

It is that point which Saturday’s protestors do not approve, and why they say they will continue to appear at President Trump’s front door.

Offerman said, “I think this shows on a world stage that he is not accepted in his own town where he lives on a second residents.”

