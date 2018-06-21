Trump To Meet the Queen During UK Visit

It’s been announced that President Trump will speak with Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Britain next month.

U.S. Ambassador Woody Johnson told Sky News in London yesterday that Trump will meet the Queen in July.

“Yes, yes, I mean, he has to see the head of state,” Mr. Johnson said. “Putting his foot on British soil, it’s Job 1, it’s very important, very symbolic. Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she’s the head of state, and from then on, it’ll be what the president wants to do.”

Mr. Trump is said to have described his mother, a native of Scotland, as a “big fan” of the queen, according to The Sunday Times of London.

He said other details of the trip have not been finalized and a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

So how do you think that meeting will go between the two very different personalities? Will he ask her what’s in her handbag?

Will she knight Trump?

