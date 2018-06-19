Trump to Meet With Republicans Amid Outcry Over Immigrant Children

GOP leaders will be face-to-face with President Trump today to discuss the ongoing immigration crisis that has brought about a furor among the majority of Americans.

The President was slated to meet with Republican lawmakers ahead of votes on immigration legislation.

Children are being used by some of the worst criminals on earth as a means to enter our country. Has anyone been looking at the Crime taking place south of the border. It is historic, with some countries the most dangerous places in the world. Not going to happen in the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2018

Trump will make the jaunt to Capitol Hill today as Republicans progress toward legislation that would curb, if not entirely halt, the practice of separating families.

Will Trump support the measure that doesn’t also fund his $25 billion border wall?

