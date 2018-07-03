Trump to reverse Obama-era guidelines on using race in college admissions

President Trump is set to rescind a series of Obama-era policies and guidelines that promote the factor of race in college admissions to promote campus diversity, according to reports.

The Trump administration took aim at the affirmative action on campuses almost a year ago.

The decision comes as the Department of Justice is investigating how race weighs into admissions at Harvard University focusing on whether Asian-Americans are illegally being held to a higher standard in the university’s admissions.

The Trump administration is explicitly rescinding documents that are in place to lay out the legal recommendations and guidelines for schools that want to promote diversity.

The documents provide details on how to properly use race in admissions.

The Trump Administration plan to argue that the policies established by former President Obama in 2013, and 2016 are illegal and violate the Supreme Court’s precedent on affirmative action.

Additionally, Trump officials will argue that the documents are misleading with how easy it is to implement affirmative action within the scope of the law.

This information comes as Harvard and other colleges face controversy regarding their admissions processes including a lawsuit filed in federal court claiming the Ivy League University regularly ranked Asian-American applicants’ personality traits lower than any other race.

