Trump To Unveil Supreme Court Nominee Monday Night
By 850 WFTL
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 10:04 AM

President Trump will announce his pick to fill the place of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court Monday evening, his second justice to be appointed for life to the US high court.
Trump joyfully tweeted on Sunday, “An exceptional person will be chosen!” which he has narrowed down to four unnamed candidates.
CNN speculates Trump is considering from a list of three men and one woman.

The pick may shape the direction of the court for a generation to come, as the only remaining swing voter is Chief Justice John Roberts.
