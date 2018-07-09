President Trump will announce his pick to fill the place of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court Monday evening, his second justice to be appointed for life to the US high court.

Trump joyfully tweeted on Sunday, “An exceptional person will be chosen!” which he has narrowed down to four unnamed candidates.

CNN speculates Trump is considering from a list of three men and one woman.

Potential Supreme Court Nominees pic.twitter.com/rPhN7cnglc — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 9, 2018

The pick may shape the direction of the court for a generation to come, as the only remaining swing voter is Chief Justice John Roberts.

850 WFTL will have wall-to-wall coverage of President Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee selection beginning tonight at 8:00.

The post Trump To Unveil Supreme Court Nominee Monday Night appeared first on 850 WFTL.