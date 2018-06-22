Trump Tweets “Full Endorsement” of Republican Ron DeSantis in Florida Governor Race

President Trump is throwing his support behind Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis to replace Governor Rick Scott who term-limited and running for Senate.

In his tweet this morning the President wrote, “Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes – Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement!”

DeSantis has to fight a tough battle against Republican Adam Putnam.

With Fox News televising a Putnam-DeSantis debate at next week’s Republican Party of Florida Sunshine Summit, the president’s favorite network released a poll Thursday showing Putnam with a big lead over DeSantis, but 39 percent of Republican voters undecided.

The poll found 86 percent approval for Trump’s job performance among Florida Republicans, including 88 percent among Republican men and 84 percent among Republican women, 97 percent among “very conservative” Republicans and 96 percent among white evangelicals. Sixty-two percent “strongly” approve of the job Trump is doing and another 24 percent are “somewhat” supportive. Florid

Gov. Rick Scott‘s approval rating is 80 percent among Florida Republican voters in the poll.

