President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is headed back to Manhattan federal court as he seeks an order limiting federal prosecutors’ ability to review documents seized in raids on his home, office and safe deposit box last week.

Prosecutors last week revealed that Cohen is under criminal investigation.

His attorneys have asked the court to give his own lawyers the first look at the seized materials so they can identify documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels plans to attend Monday’s hearing, according to her lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is engaged in a legal battle with Cohen over a $130,000 agreement for her to keep quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she says she had with Trump.

The post Trump’s Lawyer, Stormy Daniels Head to Court Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.