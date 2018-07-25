Trump’s “Walk of Fame” Star Destroyed with Pickaxe

President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is destroyed, again.

Someone used a pickaxe to tear through the plaque on Hollywood Boulevard overnight and the pickaxe was found nearby.

The suspect has reportedly turned himself in to authorities.

A man with a pickax destroyed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/r0U7IoOTNk — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 25, 2018

Man who destroyed Trump’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame turns himself in, police say https://t.co/8HwujopJNz — Nancy Rodriguez (@nlrrzr) July 25, 2018



Officers add that there were multiple witnesses at the scene and they are looking through surveillance footage, as well.

This isn’t the first time that Trump’s star has been destroyed.

