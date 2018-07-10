TSA: Python Found in Woman’s Checked Bag at MIA

South Florida is trying to get rid of non-indigenous pythons in the Everglades but one woman took it too far…remember the movie “Snakes on a Plane?”
The TSA says the female passenger tried to smuggle a baby python out of the country in her luggage.
The Transportation Security Administration shared an Instagram photo of the snake, which agents said the passenger hid in an external hard drive packed in her checked bag.
Agent Neville Flynn would be extremely proud of our officers at the Miami International Airport (MIA). You see, Agent Flynn has HAD IT with snakes on planes, and our officers prevented a young Ball Python from flying the friendly skies this past Sunday. … A traveler on her way to the Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) in Barbados attempted to smuggle the snakelet inside of an external hard drive packed in her checked bag. If you think airplane seats can feel constricting, imagine how this little guy felt! Talk about bad memories! … While the python itself posed no danger to anyone on the aircraft, an organic item concealed inside electronics raises security concerns, which is why our officers took a closer look. … The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service ( @USFWS ) was notified. They responded and took possession of the snake and cited the traveler. Both the traveler and the snake missed their flight. … Conversationally, this python had not gone full monty. It was wearing a nylon stocking. … #SnakesOnPlane #SnakesAlmostOnAPlane #MIA #BGI #Miami #Barbados
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife took possession of the young ball Python and issued a citation to the traveler.
Both the passenger and the snake missed their flight to Barbados.
