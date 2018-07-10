TSA: Python Found in Woman’s Checked Bag at MIA

South Florida is trying to get rid of non-indigenous pythons in the Everglades but one woman took it too far…remember the movie “Snakes on a Plane?”

The TSA says the female passenger tried to smuggle a baby python out of the country in her luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration shared an Instagram photo of the snake, which agents said the passenger hid in an external hard drive packed in her checked bag.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife took possession of the young ball Python and issued a citation to the traveler.

Both the passenger and the snake missed their flight to Barbados.

