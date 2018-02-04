Two Dead, More than 116 in Train Derailment

Two people are dead and at least 116 people have been injured after a train derailed in Lexington County, South Carolina. The incident occurred Saturday morning around 2:35 a.m. when the train en route to Miami from New York collided with a freight train.

Approximately 139 customers and eight crew members were on board the passenger train at the time of the crash.

Authorities released the names of the deceased as two of the train’s employees, 54-year-old Michael Kempf who was the train’s engineer, and 36-year-old Michael Cella, who was the conductor of the train.

The seriously injured were taken to local hospitals while the others are being treated onsite.

SC Emergency Management Division and the Red Cross are both currently on site assisting with the incident. It was also stated that the Red Cross may open a reception site for the victims at Pine Ridge Middle School.

Amtrak has since released a statement regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened to report the death of two of our employees in this morning’s derailment in Cayce, South Carolina. Additionally, affected customers reporting injuries have been transported to local hospitals.We are cooperating fully with the NTSB, which is leading the investigation, as well as working with FRA and CSX. CSX owns and controls the Columbia Subdivision where the accident occurred. CSX maintains all of the tracks and signal systems. CSX controls the dispatching of all trains, including directing the signal systems which control the access to sidings and yards. Amtrak is working to take care of everyone who was on the train, including family members of our passengers and crew.

5,000 gallons of diesel fuel was also spilled during the crash, however, authorities say it is not a hazard to the public.

