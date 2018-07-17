Two Dozen Tourists Injured after “Lava Bomb” Hits Boat off Big Island
Nearly two dozen tourists were injured Monday after a “lava bomb” from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano hit a tour boat named “Hot Spot.”
The flying chunk of molten rock hit the boat while the tourists were in the waters off the Big Island watching the hot lava mix with the cooler sea water causing steam.
The lava bomb, or flying chunk of molten rock, tore through the boat’s roof and damaged the railing.

Witnesses report seeing people walking off the boat with large burns and gashes, with one person being carried off on a stretcher with a broken femur.
Three people were hospitalized, one of which was listed in serious condition.

