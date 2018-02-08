Two Men Shot, Killed in Hyde Park Apartment Complex
By Andrew
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 9:04 PM

Two suspected gunmen are on the run after a fatal shooting on Thursday morning in Hyde Park. The shooting took place at 5am in the parking lot of Magnolia Terrace Apartments on Jammes Road. According to police, two men  were found dead at the scene. Neighbors said they were awakened by several gunshots and witnesses told police they saw two men in dark hoodies fleeing the scene. Residents of Magnolia Terrace Apartments have said there’s a lot of drug dealing in the area and they fear for their safety. The Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office crime map shows over 50 thefts and several assaults within a two-mile radius of the apartment complex.

